Modern Cocktail Mixer Craftmix Closes $1.2M Seed Fundraising and Announces Growing US Retail Presence with Product in 1300+ Stores

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Craftmix, a company that's modernizing craft cocktail mixers with all-natural low-calorie flavors that consumers can mix in seconds, has closed its seed fundraising round and announced a significant retail presence in the United States. The round consisted of angel investors, who all believe deeply in the core problem that Craftmix set out to solve 2 years ago - artificial ingredients, high sugar, and inconvenient sizing making it impossible to take on the go.

Retailers have also picked up on this consumer trend and many have joined Craftmix on its mission to make low-sugar, flavourful cocktail mix accessible. This has helped the brand's significant retail growth in the first 2 years of existence. Craftmix are now listed on popular online grocery stores like SnackMagic. The company's brick-and-mortar presence across the United States is now at 1300+ stores with flagship partnerships and hundreds of independent retailers who say customers love the product.

Jake Tannenbaum, the Founder of Craftmix, explains what an accomplishment this is for a company with humble beginnings, "We set out to raise $1M and ended up having to turn down a few investments. It's such an incredible feeling when such successful, like-minded individuals are overjoyed to invest in a company I've built from the ground up. I started as a bartender and realized that even I didn't have the fresh ingredients in my own home to make my friends cocktails when they'd come over. I similarly noticed this problem in various spaces like airplanes, music festivals, and tailgates, where people are drinking, but there's no bartender or ingredients to make a cocktail. Here we are, two years since launch, helping people to enjoy cocktails and mocktails, anywhere, anytime. We've served over 2 million cocktails to date, which I'd like to think makes us one of the biggest bars in the US."

Impressively, Craftmix has made it to this point while barely spending anything on marketing. Now, the company looks to ramp up digital marketing and awareness tactics to effectively grow the eCommerce and retail channels. The company has also partnered with KeHe, a leading food distributor, to continue developing a nationwide retail footprint.

Consumers can enjoy 12 craft cocktails and have the option to start with a variety pack to test flavors or buy any of the individual flavors that include Mango Margarita, Mint Mojito, Blood Orange Mai-Tai, Strawberry Mule, and Passionfruit Paloma.

Craft cocktails also are great for corporate gifting, which is why Craftmix has become partners with SwagUp.

About Craftmix: Making cocktails from scratch can be a real struggle, but with Craftmix, you can enjoy happy hour, any hour. The individual packets turn the complicated process of making cocktails into 3 simple steps, so anyone can become a pro bartender at home. Each delicious flavor that Craftmix offers is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, fat-free, kosher, and made in the USA. The all-natural servings only contain 25 calories and 5 grams, so drinkers can enjoy more cocktails without the guilt. This is the modern-day craft cocktail mix. To learn more about the brand, visit craftmix.com or follow on Instagram (@craftmix).

