3D Scanner Market Release Latest Trends & Industry Vision by 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global 3D Scanner Market size is anticipated to surpass $13.59 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Scanner Market size is anticipated to surpass $13.59 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. D scanners emit laser to measure and capture size and shape of free form to generate accurate “cloud points which are then recognized by specialized software on computer for further probe or study. This is suited for probing of contoured surface and complex geometries which require accurate data for study, development, and various other respective purposes. 3D Scanners initially were introduced in large sizes, and with continuous up gradation sizes of these devices are now have shrunk by many fold and can now be handheld. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19620

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 3D Scanner Market highlights the following areas –

• Increase in research and development in the field of Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality is broadening the scope of 3D Scanner applications aiding the growth of the market.

• 3D scanners are lately witnessing demand from monitoring and maintenance purposes. Original or correct designs are scanned and stored on a computer with the help of specialized software supporting 3D scanning. This would be later used to continuously track any kind of deformation or leakages in the structures. These scanners are majorly used in monitoring of airplanes, gas pipelines, etc. which require high precision monitoring. If any changes are found with the original design, then it is flagged immediately and necessary improvements or changes are implemented.

• 3D Scanning is trending amongst artists and art historians. The artefacts or subjects are scanned to create reproducible 3D printed versions and for the purpose of archiving them electronically. Curation of those designs is also now becoming popular amongst the concerned people from this industry.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Device Technology- Laser Triangulation has dominated the 3D Scanner Market as compared to the other technologies. 3D Scanners have a range limitation where in all the scanners cannot scan objects at all the distance. Therefore scanners with various ranges like short-range scanners, medium-range scanners and long-range scanners employ different technologies like Laser triangulation, Structured light technology, Pattern fringe technology.

• By End Use Industry - The 3D scanning market is exhibiting high growth due to increased adoption in education and consumer electronics industries as well as a launch of new products with improved functionality and features. Re-engineering is a process in which the products are replicating with respect to the existing products.

• By Geography - North American region dominated the global 3D Scanner market with a share of over 37% in 2020. Huge presence of automotive, medical, architectural and historical industries in the region and increasing scope of 3D scanning application in these areas is fuelling the market growth. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to the high adoption of 3D scanning, particularly laser scanners for consumer products designing.

Click on the following link to buy the 3D Scanner Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19620

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Scanner Industry are -

1. Konika-Minolta

2. Nikon

3. Microsoft

4. Carl-Zeiss

5. David Laser scanner

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19620/3d-scanner-market.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062