Swarm Intelligence Market: Factors Helping to Maintain Strong Position Globally by 2026

The global Swarm Intelligence Market size is anticipated to surpass $250 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.9% from 2021 to 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Swarm Intelligence Market size is anticipated to surpass $250 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.9% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Swarm Intelligence is one of artificial intelligence technologies that is used in the operations where systematic algorithms have to be applied. Increasing usage of robots, automation and drones which need high performance and high efficiency is expected to drive the market. Increased adoption of drone swarms in defense is major factor that drives the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Swarm Intelligence Market highlights the following areas –

• The Swarm intelligence market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the Increasing usage of swarm intelligence for solving the location problems, rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

• Increased operational cost, high travel times are the major reasons which drive swarm intelligence to resolve the issue which in turn improves the market growth.

• Swarm Intelligence market will have the substantial growth in the North America especially in US region for Defence and military.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Application - Swarm Intelligence Market is segmented based on the application into Robotics, Drones, and Human Swarming. Robotics segment is expected to hold largest share in the forecast period with 52% share in 2020. Rising developments of industries in the recent period is one factors driving the growth. Robots in a swarm can be used to find the target in such a way that the final distribution is equivalent to the target qualities.

• By Model - Swarm Intelligence Market is segmented based on the Models into Ant Colony Optimization and Particle Swarm Optimization. Among these two, Ant Colony optimization is expected to grow at fastest rate of 44.4% in the forecast period. This ant colony optimization is used to find the solution for the tedious optimization problems.

• By Geography - North America dominates the market with a share of over 45.2% in 2020. APAC is expected to grow and will have the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Huge investments in Military and Defence by North America attributes to the the growth of the market. In APAC, China and Japan are major driving economies for the growth of swarm intelligence market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Swarm Intelligence Industry are -

1. Sentien Robotics

2. Swarm Systems

3. Swarm Technology

4. Axonai

5. Brainalyzed

