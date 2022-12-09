Digital Power Electronics Market Study, Competitive Strategies and New Project Investment by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global Digital Power Electronics Market size is anticipated to surpass US$42.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Power Electronics Market size is anticipated to surpass US$42.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The emphasis on renewable energy in power generation, the rising acceptance of automation and industry 4.0 is fueling the growth of the Digital Power Electronics Industry. Additionally, the growing demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles is also propelling the demand for digital power electronics, thereby expanding the market size. Different substrate materials such as Gallium Nitride, Silicon Carbide, Silicon and Sapphire are being used in making digital power IP cores and microcontrollers which effectively increase the functionality of integrated circuits, thereby making digital power electronics components more lucrative. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Digital Power Electronics Market highlights the following areas –

• In the Digital Power Electronics Market report, the digital signal processors (DSP) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% due to factors such as the growing integration of digital signal processing and technological advancements in wireless infrastructure.

• The automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% due to increasing demand for electric vehicles, increased disposable income of consumers and growing environmental concerns.

• APAC dominated the market with a 38.5% share of the Digital Power Electronics Market size, due to growing demand for green energy, increasing investments in the power sector and the presence of major manufacturers in the automotive and electronics industry.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Components - Increasing integration of high-performance or multi-channel digital signal processing algorithms into field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), as well as technological advancements in wireless infrastructure, is significantly boosting the growth of the digital signal processors (DSP) segment.

• By End-user Industry - The Automotive industry in the Digital Power Electronics Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles among global consumers, increased disposable income and environmental awareness among the population are driving the automotive segment in the Digital Power Electronics industry.

• By Geography - APAC dominated the global market for Digital Power Electronics with a market share of 38% in 2021. It is also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecast period. Rising industrialization, the presence of major automotive manufacturers and growing investments in the power sector are propelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Power Electronics Industry are -

1. ABB Group

2. Fuji Electric Co

3. Infineon Technologies AG

4. Lattice Semiconductor

5. Mitsubishi Electric

