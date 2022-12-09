Proactive news headlines including Lanthanein Resources, Lindian Resources, Alligator Energy and Chase Mining Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR) has unearthed widespread kaolin of varying thickness during its first pass aircore drilling program at the Koolya Kaolin and High Purity Alumina Project in Western Australia. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has raised $16 million in a well-supported placement for about 73.45 million fully paid ordinary shares to new and existing sophisticated investors at 21 cents per share with attaching options of 36.73 million. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has achieved high diagnostic uranium extraction results of up to 98.6% in all tests, demonstrating a high level of leachable uranium is present in feedstock from the company’s Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has officially changed its name to Green Critical Minerals Ltd. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF), the mining and mineral processing company which is focused on the development of the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales, has now completed the processing of 4,200 tonnes of ore, yielding 680 tonnes of concentrate from the Concentrator Circuit. Click here

Sarytogan Graphite Ltd (ASX:SGA) has fielded new results that extend the mineralisation at the Sarytogan Graphite Deposit in Central Kazakhstan. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has received final assay results from the RC drilling exploration program completed at Ironstone Well and Barwidgee in August and September. Click here

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has completed a $637,922 placement, issuing 91,131,652 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.007. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) is advancing the trial of its key drug Zantrene® (bisantrene dihydrochloride) for use in cardio protection of breast cancer patients receiving the standard of care regimen of doxorubicin (Adriamycin®) and cyclophosphamide, commonly referred to as AC chemotherapy. Click here

Winsome Resources Ltd (ASX:WR1) welcomes the appointment of its managing director Chris Evans to the board of Canadian-listed exploration and development company Power Metals Corp. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has received approval from the human research ethics committee (HREC) to kick off its Phase I/II clinical trial assessing RECCE® 327 as a spray-on, broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy for mild skin and soft tissue diabetic foot infections (DFI). Click here

ACDC Metals Ltd (ASX:ADC) has had a banger of an IPO, fully subscribed to take home $8 million in cash for an initial market capitalisation of $14.5 million. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has presented new and first data from the Phase 1 CHECKVacc trial at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in San Antonio, Texas. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) has revealed the full set of drilling results from the Kaiser prospect of the Northern Molong Porphyry Project in Central New South Wales, clearing the way for resource modelling to begin for the prospect’s maiden estimate. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has demonstrated positive results from a life-cycle assessment (LCA) study comparing the global warming potential of its high-purity manganese products from the Chvaletice Project in the Czech Republic with those produced by the incumbent industry in China. Click here

