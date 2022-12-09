Posted on Dec 8, 2022 in News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 8, 2022

DLIR Announces Free Virtual Job H.U.B. Summit

Industry Experts Share Hacks, Tips & Insights Dec. 13-15

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced a three-day series of free, virtual workshops to assist job seekers during this dynamic period in the local labor market as it continues to evolve from the COVID-19 Pandemic. These live, interactive sessions will offer an opportunity for job seekers to learn from employers, labor market experts and peers hacks, tips and insights on finding that right job.

“Today’s labor market has given workers more choice as the unemployment rate is relatively low with high employer demand,” said Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Workforce Development Division Administrator. “Job seekers will discover valuable workplace skills in connecting to resources, career researching, finetuning resumes and cover letters, and acing job interviews.”

The Helpful, Useful & Basic Tools (H.U.B) workshops are available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following days:

12/13, Tue.: Finding You – Workplace Skills, Connecting to Resources, Assessing You

12/14, Wed.: Finding the Right Job for You – Researching & Aligning Yourself to a Job-Career-Organization

12/15, Thur.: Getting the Job – Applications, Resumes, Cover letters & Interviewing

Registration is available via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/job-hub-summit-december-2022-tickets-408369021737

The Job H.U.B. Summit is part of an ongoing, monthly series of Job H.U.B. Workshops offered by the Workforce Development Division designed to facilitate job searching through live, interactive virtual workshops covering the basics of the internet, email, Zoom, Google Docs & Drive, and more. More information is available at: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/job-fairs-and-training-opportunities/.

These events are 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, the sum of which is $1,518,263 for O’ahu.

