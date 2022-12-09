UNIQU Releases the Creator Bundle

Malden, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - UNIQU, a brand selling gadgets for cell phones and cameras, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product for recording enthusiasts: a Creator Bundle, which adds to the company's collection of microphones, ring lights, and handheld stabilizers. Through the release, the company wishes to further its mission of facilitating customers' video and photo production process. The founders, Zara Ghaith and Odday Aboutrabbi, aim for the company to help media creation be more efficient by offering a new bundle of items- ones intended to streamline recording procedures.

"We saw the creator bundle as the perfect holiday gift for phone creators," claims Ghaith when asked about the new release. "So we wanted to make sure it was out for the gift-giving season, especially because creatives often look for new gear around this time of year."

The new bundle contains a collection of UNIQU products, including a Lighting Kit of buyers' choice. These Lighting Kits are typically known by UNIQU users as UNIQU phone holders amalgamated with lighting and flexibility features. Also in the bundle is a UNIQU Bag, Wireless Microphone compatible with a phone, two Photography Boards with a bracket, and a Clip-on-Light. UNIQU explains that professional and novice producers are meant to find the bundle gadgets helpful for filming inside and outside when lighting is low or the day is cloudy.

"Our gadgets, in the past, have been ever-evolving, growing with the changing creator market," holds the company. "We strive to stay updated on the latest technology, which we hoped to assemble into the bundle."

Some of UNIQU's past products were lighting kits, clip-on ring lights, photography boards, microphones, phone holders, and a fold-out photo booth.

For the Creator Bundle, a collection of devices that shoppers know are carefully selected, UNIQU wanting for customers to be met with a deal that contains all gadgets they could need to make incredible creations. With the Creator Bundle, UNIQU wishes to further its undertaking in helping photographers and videographers expedite their recording process.

"We started UNIQU after realizing how strenuous the recording process could be, especially for beginners. The gadgets inside the Creator Bundle are meant to suit recording needs of any kind," claims Ghaith. "We hope to bring efficiency and joy to creators who open a bundle on Christmas day."

