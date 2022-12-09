Terahertz Market To Boom In Near Future By 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising investment in R&D activities are the major factors driving the growth of the Terahertz Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Terahertz Market size is anticipated to surpass $ 1701.34 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The growth of Terahertz market is attributed to applications of terahertz submillimeter radiation in fields such as spectroscopy, photovoltaic, medicine, pharmacy, quality assurance, dentistry, communication, and astronomy. Additionally, increasing applications of terahertz in cancer treatment and increasing adoption of terahertz spectroscopy in food inspection industries for quality check are also the contributing factors for the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Terahertz Market highlights the following areas –

• Rising investments in the healthcare sector along with growing implementation of Terahertz for blood cell detection, cancer cell characterization, bacterial identification, biological tissue discrimination and others are anticipated to open up new opportunities for market growth.

• In the U.S, increased adoption of terahertz technology has changed the manufacturing scenario in the America region, thus propelling the market growth.

• Key companies such as RaySecur Inc. (U.S), Lumitron Technologies (U.S) and many others has developed a new advanced terahertz technology such as MailSecur, Micro-radar & algorithms for the security purpose that increases the demand for terahertz market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By System Type - System based on imaging held the highest market share in 2020 with market revenue of around 130.5 million. This system includes imaging by Canning, incoherent imaging and others. Deployment of such systems in food& beverages, healthcare, biomedical and others uplifts the market growth. Terahertz radiation has characteristics that are similar to microwave and infrared radiation.

• By Application Type - Terahertz-based non-destructive quality inspection is becoming increasingly common, especially in the automotive and aviation industries. Terahertz waves is used for non-destructive testing to examine multi-layered systems and can help detect anomalies such as foreign material inclusions, heat injury, mechanical impact damage, and water or hydraulic fluid ingress. Increased use of terahertz technology in these sectors has propelled the market growth.

• By Geography - The region of Americas held the highest market share in 2020 with market revenue of around 145.37 million. Market growth is attributed to significant R&D investments in this region within the sectors including military and defense, automotive and others. Rising investments in the military have created demand for sophisticated surveillance applications, including terahertz sensors, alarms, explosives detection imaging devices, bombs, biochemicals, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Terahertz Industry are -

1. Advanced Photonix Inc.

2. Menlo Systems GmbH

3. Microtech Instruments Inc.

4. TeraView Limited

5. Toptica Photonics AG

