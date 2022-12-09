Europe Power Supply Unit Market Size to Boost USD 10.8 billion by 2026 | CAGR 3.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Europe Power Supply Unit Market is taking a leap towards further alliance on a global scale.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe Power Supply Unit Market size is anticipated to surpass $10.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The Europe Power Supply Unit Market is taking a leap towards further alliance on a global scale. Growing pervasiveness throughout the countries like Germany for more sensitive electronic products which are easily damaged by power outages, spikes and other power inconsistencies due to lack of linear regulators is one of the driving factor for the growth of Power Supply Unit Market in European countries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Power Supply Unit Market highlights the following areas –

• The rapidly expanding cloud computing technologies or the round-the-clock reliance on network services for ensuring business continuity is fuelling the demand for Power Supply Unit.

• The Europe Power Supply Unit Market is highly competitive and mature. To address this challenge, manufacturers constantly needs to upgrade their product to more technology advanced products which further meets the continuously changing demand of the end user.

• Smart meters is also integrated with the ICT architecture to send signal or readings directly to the grid. So if there is a need for emergency power systems, the meter won’t be able to send any notifications to utility. Thus there is the need for power generators. So growing smart grids and smart meters will further bolster the Europe Power Supply Unit Market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Topology - The online Power Supply Unit is the most advanced and most costly Power Supply UniT. The inverter is continuously providing clean power from the battery to the computer equipment as it never receives power directly from the AC outlet. Online or double-conversion Power Supply Unit is designed to deliver continuous protection against power problems as an emergency power generator.

• By Application - Europe Power Supply Unit Market grew at rapid rate resulting from huge investments by colocation and cloud service providers. Factors such as digitization and Internet of Things have resulted in huge spending by the service providers on POWER SUPPLY UNIT systems to expand footprints by meeting the growing demand for computations.

• By Geography - Germany holds the largest share of 20.9% in the Power Supply Unit market in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026. The region is witnessing significant growth in the automotive industry as it hosts major automotive OEMs. Italy is also a leader in the automotive industry with the presence of top automobile OEMs which are incorporating Power Supply Unit for regulating power within automobile components.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Power Supply Unit Industry are -

1. Delta Electronics Inc.

2. Artesyn Embedded Technologies

3. Lite-ON Inc.

4. Bel fuse Inc.

5. TDK Lamda Corporation

