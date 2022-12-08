Governor Abbott Appoints Draksharam To Texas Commission Of Licensing And Regulation

TEXAS, December 8 - December 8, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sujeeth Draksharam to the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Commission oversees the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Sujeeth Draksharam of Sugar Land is the President of Sirrus Engineers, Inc. He is a Commissioner for the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, President and board member of the Fort Bend County Levee Improvement District No. 14, and a member and Executive Committee member of the Lower Brazos Regional Flood Planning Group. Additionally, he volunteers with various community groups in and around Houston area. Draksharam received a Bachelor of Technical Civil Engineering from Nagrajuna University in India and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Houston.