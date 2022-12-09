Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $3.4 Million to Support Two Health Centers, Improve Maternal, Child Health in West Virginia

December 08, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,435,067 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to strengthen healthcare services in West Virginia. The funding will support job training and technical assistance at the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers and the Tug River Health Association, as well as bolster maternal and child health services throughout the state.


“Our healthcare providers continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and we must ensure they have the resources they need to support healthy, safe communities,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.4 million to strengthen job training services and technical assistance projects at the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers and the Tug River Health Association, as well as enhance maternal and child health services throughout the state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure quality, affordable health services for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”


“This vital funding empowers health care workers across West Virginia to continue and improve their services across the state,” Senator Capito said. “HHS’s multi-million dollar investment will improve the Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Tug River Health Association and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to educate workers and help new parents get access to what they need. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this funding offers our state.”


Individual awards listed below:


The HHS Health Center Cluster Program provides funding to health centers across the country to strengthen job training and technical assistance projects.


  • $1,749,862 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers
  • $1,664,105 – Tug River Health Association


The HHS Maternal and Child Health Improvement Projects Program provides funding to states and non-profit organizations across the country to help provide critical maternal and child health services, including parental education, pregnancy support and home visit resources.

  • $21,100 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR)
