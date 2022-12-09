Camfil launches next generation of V-Bank HEPA filters with extended lifespan and lower maintenance and energy costs.

Camfil Clean Air Solutions Integrates Consumer Feedback Into Next Generation of HEPA Filtration Technology for Critical Processes

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, NJ, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Clean Air Solutions Integrates Consumer Feedback Into Next Generation of HEPA Filtration Technology for Critical Processes





Riverdale, NJ — Clean air is essential for the safety and success of critical application processes in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, microelectronics, healthcare, semiconductor, and food processing. In response to consumer feedback, air filtration company Camfil has announced the launch of the next generation of their Absolute VG high-efficiency particulate air filter (HEPA) to increase particle capture efficiency, lower energy consumption, and reduce the strain on maintenance costs associated with installing and maintaining HEPA filtration in critical process applications.

"Our next generation Absolute VG air filter provides dependable HEPA filtration for a lower total cost of ownership. It's superior frame design not only imparts incredible strength for a v-bank filter product, but it also lowers product weight to ease installation,” says Dan Meldrum, Clean Process Product Manager, “This unique combination of long product life, low weight, and reliability delivers long-awaited benefits to buyers, maintenance personnel, and quality control departments alike."

The updated technology brings a range of benefits to critical processes as compared to its predecessors and comparable units on the market, including:

Lower average pressure drop, leading to reduced energy consumption and reduced strain on fans and motors.

Half the weight of traditional metal-framed box-style HEPA filters.

High-capacity airflow of 2000 CFM as standard.

Longer periods between changes and lower disposal costs.

Three to four times the life of a standard box-style HEPA filter.

Easy to install in standard HEPA mounting systems.

Lightweight with flexible, strong handles and positive grip side plates for easy installation.

Frame designed to withstand 30 in-lbs of torque applied to fasteners.

V-shaped sides that offer superior stability against deformation in any clamping situation.

Wet-laid water-resistant micro fiberglass media capable of withstanding up to 99% relative humidity.

Camfil-exclusive controlled media spacing (CMS), ensuring uniform airflow throughout the entire media pack.

Leak-free filter-to-holding mechanism seal.

Each of Camfil’s HEPA filters is individually factory-tested and comes with a Certificate of Conformance which documents the unit’s actual airflow, efficiency, and airflow resistance.

Find out more about the Absolute VG HEPA filter here.





About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page



Attachment