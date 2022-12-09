Seafood - the economic driving force of Quảng Ninh

VIETNAM, December 9 - With a 250km-long coastline, 2,077 islands, 40,000 ha of tidal flats, 20,000 ha of straits, bays, and diverse and abundant marine resources, Quang Ninh has significant strengths in aquaculture.

Currently, Quang Ninh is ranked 4th out of 11 provinces in the Red River region with high annual aquaculture production. Quang Ninh's development orientation to 2030 clearly states that the province will focus on rapidly developing key farming species, applying high and new technologies, turning Quang Ninh into a centre for aquaculture, processing and export of aquatic products in the Northern region.