Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,261 in the last 365 days.

Seafood - the economic driving force of Quảng Ninh

VIETNAM, December 9 - With a 250km-long coastline, 2,077 islands, 40,000 ha of tidal flats, 20,000 ha of straits, bays, and diverse and abundant marine resources, Quang Ninh has significant strengths in aquaculture.

Currently, Quang Ninh is ranked 4th out of 11 provinces in the Red River region with high annual aquaculture production. Quang Ninh's development orientation to 2030 clearly states that the province will focus on rapidly developing key farming species, applying high and new technologies, turning Quang Ninh into a centre for aquaculture, processing and export of aquatic products in the Northern region.

You just read:

Seafood - the economic driving force of Quảng Ninh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.