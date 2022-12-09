Global Aluminium Market 2022 to Grow at a CAGR of 5.66% - Industry Analysis by IMARC Group

Aluminium Market Trends

The global aluminium market increasing Al applications across various end-use industries represent the primary factor driving the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Aluminium Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“,The global aluminum price forecast is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2027

Aluminium (AI) refers to a lightweight, non-ferrous, silvery-white metal. It is extracted by refining the bauxite ore through the Bayer process to obtain Al oxide, which is smelted using the Hall-Heroult process to release pure Al. It is highly durable, strong, malleable, flexible, and resistant to corrosion and oxidation. It also has excellent reflectivity and electrical and thermal conductivity. Since it easily forms compounds with other chemical elements, it is widely used for various applications. As a result, Al finds extensive applications in the manufacturing of automobiles, smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs), refrigerators, and other electronic products.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Aluminium Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of aluminium in various end-use industries across the globe. For instance, it is utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to make packaging containers as Alhelps retain the flavor and integrity of the content. Besides this, the escalating demand for beauty and personal care products due to increasing focus on appearance, inflating income levels, and the growing influence of social media is positively influencing the usage of aluminium in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, the imposition of government regulations, such as the plastic ban, in several countries is increasing the adoption of AI in the pharmaceutical industry. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminium-market/requestsample

Aluminium Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Century Aluminium Company, China Hongqiao Group Limited, East Hope Group, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminium, Norsk Hydro ASA, Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries Limited), Rio Tinto Ltd. and Vedanta limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on series, processing method and end use industry.

Breakup by Series:

Series 1

Series 2

Series 3

Series 4

Series 5

Series 6

Series 7

Series 8

Breakup by Processing Method:

Flat Rolled

Castings

Extrusions

Forgings

Pigments and Powder

Rod and Bar

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transport

Building and Construction

Electrical Engineering

Consumer Goods

Foil and Packaging

Machinery and Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4463&flag=C

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports:

Zirconium Market Research Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557302890/zirconium-market-research-report-2021-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

Investment Casting Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583198732/investment-casting-market-report-2022-2027-industry-share-size-growth-analysis-forecast

Bunker Fuel Market Report 2022: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553564040/green-coatings-market-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-analysis-and-research-report

Green Coatings Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570425038/bunker-fuel-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

Construction Equipment Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550489227/construction-equipment-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

