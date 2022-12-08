$6.39 Million for Regina Policing Initiatives

CANADA, December 8 - Released on December 8, 2022

Today, the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety announced $5.49 million to the City of Regina through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2022-23. This grant will support 43 police service positions in the community.

"We appreciate our continued partnership with the Regina Police Service," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to public safety and this investment will assist the service in enhancing community safety through various initiatives across Regina and surrounding area."

The funding for Regina supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which comprises police officers and mental health workers who provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

Funding also supports one new member for the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program, which is dedicated to the investigation of child exploitation.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $900,000 for five positions as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This brings the total of the Regina Police Service Funding Agreement to $6.39 million for 48 police positions in 2022-23.

"We are grateful for the Municipal Police Grant that helps to improve public safety in Regina," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. "This provincial funding resources key positions in the Regina Police Service that work to protect and respond to needs in our community. The City of Regina appreciates this ongoing support from the Province of Saskatchewan."

"Municipal Police Grants are an invaluable element of our police operations, year after year," Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said. "This grant provides for more than 70 RPS positions, many of which have a provincial scope, including gang and organized crime activity, and internet child exploitation. Other positions focus on mental health and substance use issues, greatly enhancing our capacity to build community safety and well-being."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 141 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

