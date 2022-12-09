Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, December 9, 2022
December 8, 2022 7:40 PM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
|
|
Private meetings.
|
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement on improving public transit infrastructure in Toronto. The Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, Ontario's Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs, Caroline Mulroney, and the Mayor of Toronto, John Tory, will also be in attendance. A media availability will follow.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/08/c8064.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.