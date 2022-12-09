Shaw Industries Enrolls In WELL Equity Rating To Advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion And Accessibility Efforts

Company among the first to adopt new market tool to support thriving workplaces where everyone feels welcome, seen and heard.

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) today announced it has enrolled to pursue the new WELL Equity Rating developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Equity Rating is designed to help organizations act on their diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and accessibility goals and improve company culture and employee health. The rating will validate Shaw's actions to advance health and well-being; celebrate DEI and accessibility; and promote sensitivity.

"Organizations worldwide are embracing the powerful role place can play in leveling the playing field and ensuring everyone feels welcome, seen and heard," said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of IWBI.

The WELL Equity Rating includes more than 40 strategies spanning six action areas:

user experience and feedback

responsible hiring and labor practices

health benefits and services

inclusive design

supportive programs and spaces

community engagement

"At Shaw, we strive to create a better future and a better world. A world in which we collectively value and invest in the health, well-being and success of all people AND our planet. A future that's safe and safeguarded for generations to come," said Kellie Ballew, vice president of global sustainability and innovation at Shaw. "The WELL Equity Rating aligns with that commitment and stands to provide external validation of our efforts."

By using the WELL Equity Rating, an evidence-based roadmap, Shaw is adopting an action-oriented approach to advance equitable, people-first places and better address the needs of marginalized and underserved populations. The rating offers a tangible path forward to help them follow through on their DEI commitments and transform how workplaces are designed, managed and operated to create environments where everyone can thrive and show up as their authentic selves.

Shaw will undergo third-party verification to validate its policies and actions before achieving the rating.

"Shaw is committed to maintaining a culture of continuous improvement — one that helps each associate achieve their full potential and creates a meaningful work experience," shared Torrance Ford, vice president of talent management at Shaw. "By working diligently to hire and retain diverse talent, we bring fresh perspectives, unique points of view and varied experience into the organization that spark growth and innovation. Pursuit of this rating is one of the many ways we're constantly striving to achieve more."

Studies show that employees in diverse and inclusive workplaces are more likely to enjoy their jobs, innovate more and ultimately stay with their employers for longer. Diverse organizations have also been found to be 1.32 times more productive and 21 percent more profitable than their peers.

About Shaw

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.

Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and more than 20,000 associates worldwide. Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw has salespeople and/or offices located throughout the U.S. as well as Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.

