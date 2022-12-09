Carl Black Orlando is hosting its holiday sales event during the month of December 2022

Drivers in the Orlando area can find special offers on new vehicles at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership, is hosting its holiday sales event this month, December 2022. This event will take place all month, and drivers who are interested should act fast to get the vehicle they want, as delivery must be taken by January 3, 2023, in order for the purchase to qualify for certain special offers. Well-qualified buyers are encouraged to consider these offers.

During the holiday sales event, drivers who finance a new vehicle at Carl Black Orlando can enjoy no payments for 120 days, which is about four months of no payments. That means they can expect to go the entire winter without a payment toward their new vehicle. Another perk of the event is big discounts on most models. Drivers who are interested in purchasing a new car should visit the dealership to learn more about these offers.

Also taking place this month at Carl Black Orlando is the Chevrolet Red Tag Sales Event. This event offers buyers $500 in bonus cash on select popular 2022 and 2023 Chevrolet models. This is a great time for drivers who are interested in a Chevrolet model to save money on their purchase.

Carl Black Orlando is also offering low APR financing for well-qualified buyers. Low APR financing is available on 2022 Buick models, GMC Sierra 1500 models and GMC Terrain models. Drivers can find rates as low as 3.9 percent.

Drivers who are interested in any of the above offers can learn more on the dealership's website, carlblackoforlando.com. Contact information is also available on the website for drivers who have further questions and concerns to address.

