Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,215 in the last 365 days.

Riverside Research Wins 5-Year, $49.5M AFRL MESA II Contract

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research, an independent nonprofit national security company, announces win of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Microelectronics and Embedded System Assurance (MESA) II Research and Development contract.

The $49.5M, five-year contract allows Riverside Research to continue its breakthrough research and long-standing technical leadership in this critical mission area.

"We are honored to continue our support for advancing scientific research in support of AFRL and our national security missions," said Riverside Research Vice President, Engineering and Systems Integration, Mary Barefoot.

Riverside Research has conducted research and development on behalf of AFRL for over twenty years, providing independent and unbiased technical R&D in microelectronics, open architecture, electromagnetics, PNT, materials and plasma physics. This contract enables Riverside Research to continue supporting AFRL in its advancement of technologies for the warfighter.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a National Security nonprofit serving the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection, Accelerated AI/ML, Zero Trust, Open Architectures, Computational Electromagnetics, Plasma Physics, Alt-PNT, Terahertz Imaging, Commercial ISR, Collection Planning, and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-research-wins-5-year-49-5m-afrl-mesa-ii-contract-301698902.html

SOURCE Riverside Research

You just read:

Riverside Research Wins 5-Year, $49.5M AFRL MESA II Contract

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.