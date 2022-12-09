Submit Release
UBX Cloud Provides "Soft Landing" For Rackspace Technology Clients During Email Outage

Recent outages to hosted Microsoft Exchange servers due to ransomware attacks.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (PRWEB) December 08, 2022

UBX Cloud is providing emergency migration services to Rackspace Technology customers worldwide who are impacted by recent ransomware attacks. Rackspace Technology Inc., a global cloud service based in Texas, confirmed this week that their hosted Microsoft Exchange servers have undergone a ransomware attack, leaving global customers in the dark since Friday, Dec 2.

"For this incident especially, customers who count on email to conduct daily operations were left in an extremely difficult position," said Ian Model, UBX Cloud Operations Manager. "We aim to lessen that burden and assist companies in finding a soft cloud to land on."

With multiple investigations and groups under stress, UBX Cloud is happy to assist in relieving pressure felt by the attack. Rackspace announced Wednesday that their internal security team is working alongside a "leading cyber defense" team to investigate the issue thoroughly, reported on their system status page.

"Our dedicated and experienced cloud engineers have been working tirelessly to assist MSPs, Enterprises, and small businesses migrate email services to UBX Private Hosted Exchange servers and Microsoft Office Exchange Online to resume normal business function," Model said.

For current Rackspace customers looking for assistance, please fill out a request here.

About UBX Cloud
UBX Cloud is a Michigan-based cloud service provider with data centers in the United States and India. Our services include Managed IT-as-a-Service, Private/Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Workspaces, Veeam Cloud Backup, and a variety of custom IT consulting services. Our team of IT Engineers helps organizations of all kinds maintain uptime and ensure business continuity. For more information, please visit us at https://www.ubxcloud.com or call 1-888-509-2568.

