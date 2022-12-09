AmerisourceBergen Announces Common Share Repurchase From Walgreens Boots Alliance

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC today announced that it has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance Holdings LLC in the amount of approximately $200 million in concurrence with Walgreens Boots Alliance's sale of AmerisourceBergen shares pursuant to Rule 144.

AmerisourceBergen intends to repurchase shares from Walgreens Boots Alliance at the price per share equal to the price in the Rule 144 sale. The concurrent share repurchase will be made under AmerisourceBergen's share repurchase program, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

About AmerisourceBergen

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006044/en/