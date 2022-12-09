Submit Release
AmerisourceBergen Announces Common Share Repurchase From Walgreens Boots Alliance

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC today announced that it has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance Holdings LLC in the amount of approximately $200 million in concurrence with Walgreens Boots Alliance's sale of AmerisourceBergen shares pursuant to Rule 144.

AmerisourceBergen intends to repurchase shares from Walgreens Boots Alliance at the price per share equal to the price in the Rule 144 sale. The concurrent share repurchase will be made under AmerisourceBergen's share repurchase program, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our approximately 44,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue.

