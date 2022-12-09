Submit Release
Carper Applauds Confirmation of Shailen Bhatt to Lead the Federal Highway Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement on the Senate confirmation of Shailen Bhatt to serve as Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA):

“As I said when President Biden nominated him in July of this year, Shailen Bhatt has a nearly perfect resume for leading the Federal Highway Administration. With his confirmation receiving unanimous support in the Senate, it’s clear that he is the right person for the job. Shailen’s leadership in this role will be critical, especially as we continue the urgent work of implementing our historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Importantly, he is committed to rebuilding our nation’s roads, highways, and bridges in a way that prioritizes safety, equity, and resilience. I congratulate Shailen on his confirmation and look forward to working together on creating a more sustainable future for our transportation infrastructure.”

Earlier this year, Bhatt came before the EPW Committee to field questions from Senators. The Committee later voted by voice to advance his nomination.

