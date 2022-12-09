Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3007036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Seth Boudreau
STATION: Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/8/2022 / 1522 hrs.
STREET: VT Rte. 14
TOWN: East Montpelier
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hammett Hill Rd.
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle Hartman
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: fatal
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/8/2022 at approximately 1522 hrs. Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash on VT Rte. 14 in the town of East Montpelier.
Investigation determined a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Kyle Hartman was traveling northbound when it crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle crossed the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway the front of the vehicle collided with a tree and came to rest.
Hartman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Traffic on VT Rte. 14 was reduced to one lane for approximately 4 hours while crews from East Montpelier Fire Dept. and Ambulance Squad, Plainfield Fire Dept. and FAST Squad, Barre Town EMS and VT Agency of Transportation were on scene.
Anyone with information or potential witness' are asked to contact State Police.
Sergeant William Warner
Vermont State Police
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191