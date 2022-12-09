Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3007036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Seth Boudreau

STATION: Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/8/2022 / 1522 hrs.

STREET: VT Rte. 14

TOWN: East Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hammett Hill Rd.

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle Hartman

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: fatal

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/8/2022 at approximately 1522 hrs. Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash on VT Rte. 14 in the town of East Montpelier.

Investigation determined a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Kyle Hartman was traveling northbound when it crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle crossed the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway the front of the vehicle collided with a tree and came to rest.

Hartman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic on VT Rte. 14 was reduced to one lane for approximately 4 hours while crews from East Montpelier Fire Dept. and Ambulance Squad, Plainfield Fire Dept. and FAST Squad, Barre Town EMS and VT Agency of Transportation were on scene.

Anyone with information or potential witness' are asked to contact State Police.

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191