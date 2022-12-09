Button Mushroom Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 32.88 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Increasing usage of button mushroom in food is expected to drive the market's growth rate. This application takes into account due to the usage of button mushroom in fresh and processed forms by households and food services

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Button Mushroom Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The button Mushroom industry is anticipated to witness higher growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end-user level.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the button mushroom market was valued at USD 18.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Button mushroom is the immature form of edible fungus agaricus bisporus, which also comprises portobello mushrooms and cremini mushrooms. Actually, all of these mushrooms are the same mushroom at different steps of maturity. Button mushrooms are the less mature mushroom. Button mushrooms have a pale white colour, and size 1 to 3 inches across. Other name of button mushroom is agaricus bisporus, table mushroom or cultivated mushroom.

Now-a-days, button mushroom is in high demand because it contains proteins and essential amino acids , which may cover the dietetic requirements and may have certain economic advantages compared to plant and animal sources. Furthermore, button mushrooms can grow in agro-industrial waste field. Moreover, the growing vegan trends among consumers are opting for clean and plant based products which are likely to increase the demand for the button mushroom in the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities:

Increasing health consciousness among consumers

Growing demand for foods with reduced cholesterol and fat levels that are also high in nutrients is projected to create new and ample opportunities for the global market expansion. It also includes digestive enzymes and fiber that promote gut and immunological health, which has led to a rise in the usage of button mushrooms in dietary supplements. The fast-growing food service business is growing in demand in restaurants, hotels and cafeterias. Fungi can also deliver nutritional and health advantages by using edible fungus powders into smoothies, soups and sauces.

Surging usage of button mushroom in restaurants

Restaurants were the major application segment in the button mushroom market, witnessing for over 7o percent of the overall demand. These mushrooms are extremely preferred by chefs owing to their superior taste and aroma improving food preparation. Thus, the rising demand of button mushroom in restaurants will likely to generate lucrative opportunities for market growth in upcoming years

The Button Mushroom Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Costa (India)

Bonduelle (France)

Monterey Mushrooms (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

MycoTerraFarm (Belgium)

Lambert Spawn (U.S.)

The Greenyard (Belgium)

Heereco (Netherlands)

Bluff City Fungi (U.S.)

Smithy Mushrooms (U.K.)

Key Market Segments Covered in Button Mushroom Industry Research

By Form

Fresh Mushroom

By Application

Food Processing Industry

Retail Outlets

Direct Consumption

Pharmaceutical

Food Services

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Key Growth Drivers:

High usage of button mushrooms in food

Increasing usage of button mushroom in food is expected to drive the market's growth rate. This application takes into account due to the usage of button mushroom in fresh and processed forms by households and food services. Button mushrooms are low in cholesterol and fat and have very little gluten and salt. Button mushrooms also include vital elements such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and selenium. As a result of this, it is gaining favour among exercise aficionados and health-conscious customers. Consumers want healthier food and drink products that have nutrients derived from natural sources. Food and beverage companies are producing button mushrooms -based foods to capitalize on this trend.

Increasing demand of fresh mushroom

The surging demand for fresh mushrooms is likely to boost the market growth rate. As a result of increasing demand for undercooked and organic foods, there is a substantial demand for fresh mushrooms due to their short shelf life. We know that fresh product distribution is difficult for suppliers and producers but due to increasing emerging technologies and the usage of modified environment packaging have relieved the limits inherent with button mushrooms regarding limited shelf life.

Button Mushroom Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the button mushroom market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the button mushroom market because of the growing population and increasing health awareness in emerging countries such as India and China within this particular region.

Europe in anticipated to be the fastest growing region in button mushroom market during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the rapidly growing demand for the nutrition-rich food. Moreover, high demand for mushrooms for medical reasons will likely contribute to market growth in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Button Mushroom Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Button Mushroom Market, By Form Global Button Mushroom Market, By Application Global Button Mushroom Market, By Distribution Channel Global Button Mushroom Market, By Region Global Button Mushroom Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

