DLNR News Release-First Responders and Law Enforcement on Scene of Possible Shark Incident, Dec. 8, 2022

(HONOLULU) Just before noon today a person placed a call to 911 reporting a possible shark encounter about 50-yards from shore at Keawakapu Point in South Maui.

Currently, first responders and officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement are on the scene attempting to account for all individuals who may have been involved.

The Maui Fire Department has multiple firefighters on skis and diving and MFD Air 1 and U.S. Coast Guard aircraft are conducting aerial searches. The MFD rescue boat is also responding.

More details will be released when they become available. Everyone is encouraged to stay clear of the area for emergency operations and traffic. Shark warning signs are up from the Mana Kai condominiums to Ulua Point and will remain in place at least until noon Friday after an all-clear is issued.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

ALL MEDIA INQUIRIES SHOULD BE SENT TO:

[email protected]

(808) 587-0396