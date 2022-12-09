Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,257 in the last 365 days.

New $20 million program promotes capacity building to broaden participation in regional innovation ecosystems

The U.S. National Science Foundation announced Enabling Partnerships to Increase Innovation Capacity, or EPIIC, a new $20 million program encouraging minority-serving institutions, two-year institutions, primarily undergraduate institutions, and other emerging research institutions to participate in regional innovation ecosystems. The program will provide training and networking support to help build more inclusive ecosystems.

EPIIC will provide up to $400,000 over three years to develop the capacity and institutional knowledge needed to build new partnerships and secure future external funding, enabling awardees to tap into their regional innovation ecosystems and potentially into an NSF Regional Innovation Engine, or NSF Engine for short.

"NSF strives to inspire broad networks of partners to work together to train the next generation of skilled American workers," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This program will build capacity for innovation partnerships across the country and create opportunities for more inclusive participation in entrepreneurships, startups and other commercialization activities that are vital to the U.S. research and innovation enterprise."

The NSF Engines program seeks to grow inclusive innovation ecosystems nationwide. The program recognizes that many institutions, including minority-serving institutions, small academic institutions, and two-year institutions, stand to benefit from additional focused support for the infrastructure and resources needed to grow external partnerships and tap into innovation ecosystems, including engaging with NSF Engines. 

Through EPIIC, institutions will participate in interactive virtual and in-person events to form cohorts and collaboratively develop impactful approaches to improve the institutions' capacity to engage in cross-sector partnerships. Participating institutions will develop strategies to advance efforts in workforce development, use-inspired research and development, and the translation of research results to practice in emerging technology areas such as advanced manufacturing, advanced wireless, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum information science, and semiconductors and microelectronics.

To learn more, read the EPIIC funding opportunity or join an introductory webinar on January 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. E.T. 

Subscribe and receive email updates about EPIIC and the NSF Engines program.

You just read:

New $20 million program promotes capacity building to broaden participation in regional innovation ecosystems

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.