Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,257 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA RELEASE: Australia’s Pacific Support Vessel, ADV RELIANT, to visit Samoa

8 December 2022

Apia, Samoa Australia’s Pacific Support Vessel, Australian Defence Vessel Reliant, will arrive in Samoa on the 15th of December 2022 as part of its inaugural deployment to the region.

Reliant is spending several months visiting seven Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste during the Pacific high risk weather season to provide maritime surveillance support and deliver essential cargo, including humanitarian supplies.

It will have a sustained presence in the Pacific to meet the needs of Timor-Leste and our Pacific family, including the ability to respond quickly in times of crisis.

At 102 metres long, the Reliant has a large cargo deck, heavy duty crane, and can produce thousands of litres of fresh water per day to provide targeted and effective support.

Reliant will enhance regional search and rescue, maritime surveillance, transport of essential cargo, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities, while also providing support to training, regional engagement and capacity building activities.

“ADV Reliant’s sustained presence in the Pacific will enhance Australia’s ability to provide timely support to natural disasters, especially as we respond together to a changing climate. I look forward to Reliant’s arrival in Samoa, a great opportunity to see it’s wide-ranging capabilities,” said Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Emily Luck.

HMAS Brisbane, an Australian Defence Force vessel, will also be visiting Samoa.  It will arrive on the 12th of December 2022 to refuel on its way to its next port.


Caption: ADV Reliant, on its inaugural deployment, delivering disaster relief stores at Betio port, Kiribati.
Photo credit: BJ Glover

You just read:

MEDIA RELEASE: Australia’s Pacific Support Vessel, ADV RELIANT, to visit Samoa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.