MEDIA RELEASE: Australia’s Pacific Support Vessel, ADV RELIANT, to visit Samoa

8 December 2022

Apia, Samoa – Australia’s Pacific Support Vessel, Australian Defence Vessel Reliant, will arrive in Samoa on the 15th of December 2022 as part of its inaugural deployment to the region.

Reliant is spending several months visiting seven Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste during the Pacific high risk weather season to provide maritime surveillance support and deliver essential cargo, including humanitarian supplies.

It will have a sustained presence in the Pacific to meet the needs of Timor-Leste and our Pacific family, including the ability to respond quickly in times of crisis.

At 102 metres long, the Reliant has a large cargo deck, heavy duty crane, and can produce thousands of litres of fresh water per day to provide targeted and effective support.

Reliant will enhance regional search and rescue, maritime surveillance, transport of essential cargo, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities, while also providing support to training, regional engagement and capacity building activities.

“ADV Reliant’s sustained presence in the Pacific will enhance Australia’s ability to provide timely support to natural disasters, especially as we respond together to a changing climate. I look forward to Reliant’s arrival in Samoa, a great opportunity to see it’s wide-ranging capabilities,” said Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Emily Luck.

HMAS Brisbane, an Australian Defence Force vessel, will also be visiting Samoa. It will arrive on the 12th of December 2022 to refuel on its way to its next port.