Family-Friendly Flamenco Holiday Production Happening in Albuquerque

The National Institute of Flamenco - a partner of Visit Albuquerque - presents La Estrella: A Flamenco Journey of the Kings' Quest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute of Flamenco presents "La Estrella: A Flamenco Journey of the Kings' Quest," a thematic holiday production dramatizing the journey of the Three Kings. The production is based upon "Auto de los Tres Reyes Magos," the earliest known play in Spanish. This magical show features flamenco dance and music, "villancicos" (Christmas carols), Spanish regional dances, Escuela Bolera, African Dance, Las Posadas and a wonderful story that will captivate audiences of all ages.

"La Estrella" features Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company; invited musicians Male Fainke and Muni Kulasinghe; special musical guests from Spain, singer Alicia Morales (Granada) and guitarist Ángel Ruíz (Córdoba); and a multigenerational cast of students from the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts and Tierra Adentro charter school. The show is an artistic and conceptual collaboration among Eva Encinias, Marisol Encinias and Joaquín Encinias, as well as several guest choreographers and performers from around the world. This truly unique production brings together our professional company, students and community for a delightful holiday treat.

La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings' Quest

Rodey Theatre, University of New Mexico (UNM) Campus

Dec. 16 , 7 p.m.

, Dec. 17 , 7 p.m.

, Dec. 18 , 2 p.m.

TICKETS: unmtickets.com, 505-925-5858, or visit the UNM Box Office

$25/$30/$35; $5 discount available at the Box Office for students, seniors and military (with ID)

About the National Institute of Flamenco

The mission of the National Institute of Flamenco is to preserve and promote flamenco's artistry, history, and culture by presenting the finest flamenco in the world and by educating the American family in this art form while emphasizing the positive influence of art on family and community. Learn more at NIFNM.org.

