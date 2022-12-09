Scientist.com Recognized as San Diego's Second Fastest-Growing Company

Online research marketplace ranked no. 2 on San Diego Business Journal's list of fastest-growing large private companies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scientist.com, the biopharma industry's leading R&D platform, announced that it ranked second on the San Diego Business Journal's 2022 list of fastest-growing companies in San Diego in the Large Company Category. The list is based on revenue growth over a 3-year period (2019-2021), for companies with $100M+ revenue last year.

"To improve clinical success rates and ultimately be able to reduce drug prices, the pharmaceutical industry needs to adopt digital technologies that make preclinical research more efficient," said Kevin Lustig, PhD, Founder and CEO of Scientist.com. "Scientist.com's digital research platform has the potential to dramatically improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of preclinical research."

Founded in 2007 by Kevin Lustig, Christopher Petersen and Andrew Martin, Scientist.com is a tech-enabled marketplace that connects many of the life science industry's largest research organizations with a worldwide network of thousands of contract research organizations (CROs) and other research suppliers. The platform helps preclinical researchers save time and money, access innovative tools and technologies and satisfy internal and external regulations.

The full list of San Diego's fastest-growing companies was published in the December 7, 2022, edition of the San Diego Business Journal. Subscribers can access the full list here.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. The company's digital research platform combines a custom-built, cloud native technology stack with white-glove customer and scientific support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost. Scientist.com leverages internally developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and effective research management. Scientist.com connects the world's top pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the world's largest network of scientific suppliers.

