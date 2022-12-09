Greenberg Traurig Mexico City Office Continues Strategic Expansion; Adds Tax Team

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Mexico office, with the addition of a tax team.

Eduardo Medina Zapata, a leading tax lawyer with more than 25 years of experience, joins as a shareholder from the Jáuregui y Del Valle law firm. Erika Baez Elizondo, an accountant and financial specialist who previously worked at Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y Cía, S.C. for more than 15 years as a tax consultant, is joining as a local partner in the Mexico City office and will work as a senior tax advisor.

With the addition of Medina and Baez, the firm is launching a first-class interdisciplinary tax team at Greenberg Traurig Mexico. Two associates and a law clerk are also joining with Medina and Baez.

"Adding a strong team of attorneys with experience in tax matters addresses the needs of our growing roster of clients, including private equity funds and real estate investment funds," said José Raz Guzmán, managing shareholder of the office and co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice.

"The combined experience in all aspects of tax as well as the unique experience in real estate that Eduardo and Erika bring to our firm will lay the foundation for a robust tax practice that will offer top-notch representation for our clients in Mexico's active real estate, mergers and acquisitions, and infrastructure sector," said Juan Manuel González Bernal, office administrative shareholder and co-chair of the firm's global Infrastructure Practice.

In the past year, Greenberg Traurig's Mexico office has been focused on expanding key practice areas to create a full-service offering for clients. Last December, the firm launched its Labor & Employment Practice with the addition of eight attorneys, led by Shareholder Leslie Palma and Of Counsel Marité Villanueva. In September, the Commercial Litigation Practice expanded with the addition of Alejandro Ostos Fulda, who joined as a shareholder along with a team of three attorneys and one law clerk.

"The addition of this new Tax Practice team in Mexico City allows the firm to advise clients on tax strategy and planning, which is often a crucial element of many transactions in Mexico and globally," said Barbara T. Kaplan and William R. Siegel, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Global Tax Practice.

Medina has more than 25 years of experience, focusing on tax consulting, planning, and structuring private and public real estate investment funds. He has represented clients on structuring of joint ventures, corporate reorganizations, and cross-border transactions. His legal work has been widely recognized, most recently in the 2023 edition of Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500. Medina received his J.D. from Universidad Autónoma del Estado de México, engaged in postgraduate studies in Tax Law at Universidad Panamericana, and earned his LL.M. in International Tax Law from Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration.

"It is an honor to join Greenberg Traurig at this key moment in the development of the firm's Mexico office," Medina said. "I know working through the firm's collaborative and global network will give me the opportunity to grow my practice and better support clients."

Baez focuses her accounting practice on the analysis and development of tax strategies for both private and public companies based in Mexico and abroad. She received dual B.A. degrees in public accounting and financial strategy and business administration from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México and earned a master's degree in Tax Law with honors from Universidad Panamericana.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig gives me the opportunity to bring my experience and tax knowledge to a broader set of clients," Baez said.

The other team members joining Greenberg Traurig's Mexico office are Associates Jessica Paz and Felipe Morales, and Law Clerk Pamela Huerta.

About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

