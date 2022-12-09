Shipshape Solutions Adds Blue Umbrella Waterproofing To Growing Service Provider Network

Shipshape Solutions, Inc. ("Shipshape") adds Blue Umbrella Waterproofing ("Blue Umbrella"), a New Jersey-based waterproofing and foundation repair company, to its growing service provider network. In this partnership, Blue Umbrella will offer Shipshape's next-generation performance monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions as part of their suite of services.

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) December 08, 2022

Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, today announced the addition of Blue Umbrella to its service provider network.

Blue Umbrella brings more than 20 years of waterproofing experience to customers across The Garden State. With this new partnership, Shipshape will provide performance monitoring and maintenance management solutions to Blue Umbrella's loyal customer base in New Jersey.

"We are committed to using the most innovative technologies to provide a permanent solution for flooding and water-related damage in New Jersey homes," said Steve Karlik, Owner of Blue Umbrella. "With Shipshape, for the first time ever, we can offer homeowners peace of mind with 24/7 monitoring and protection for the hard-to-reach areas of the home, such as basements and crawl spaces."

Under this partnership, Blue Umbrella will join Shipshape's Service Provider Network and offer leading sump pump and dehumidifier upgrade solutions to its customers. In addition, the two companies will run co-marketing and other promotional campaigns to Blue Umbrella and Shipshape customers.

Shipshape will further enhance Blue Umbrella's offerings in a multitude of ways, including:



Performance monitoring to provide quality assurance for installed systems

Streamlined maintenance assistance, troubleshooting and connections to vetted contractors

Remote monitoring and control to help homeowners take action, whether they're at home or away

A simplified and centralized home management experience

Warranty, insurance and service plan management

Budgeting and financial home management insights

"We're thrilled to partner with an energetic, forward-thinking company like Blue Umbrella," said Dale Johnson, Director of Service Provider Marketing Programs at Shipshape Solutions Inc. "They are the experts at home services and we are the experts at technology. Together, we will empower homeowners with the information and support they need to make smarter decisions at home, while simultaneously empowering each other as valuable business partners."

This partnership offers Blue Umbrella customers a complete solution to protect their crawl spaces and basements.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well-maintained. The company operates a first-of-its-kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.

Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.

About Blue Umbrella

Owner Steve Karlik founded Blue Umbrella Waterproofing after acquiring more than 20 years of field experience. With a separate background in law enforcement, Steve took the principles of integrity, teamwork and safety that he developed as a police officer and brought them to his own business. When it was time to name his company, one image stood out to Steve among the rest: an umbrella. Just as one relies on an umbrella to stay dry in the rain, customers can rely on Blue Umbrella to stay safe and dry in the comfort of their homes. From basement and crawl space waterproofing to foundation repair and everything in between, Blue Umbrella has NJ covered for exceptional waterproofing and foundation repair services.

Blue Umbrella Waterproofing is based in Roselle Park, New Jersey, for more information visit https://www.blueumbrellawaterproofing.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/shipshape_solutions_adds_blue_umbrella_waterproofing_to_growing_service_provider_network/prweb19066954.htm