MasterControl’s Annual Japan Customer Conference Highlighted Innovation and New Technology

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, the digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced the conclusion of its annual Masters Forum event. This event brought MasterControl’s quality and manufacturing customers together to share best practices and extend their knowledge of the product as well as the industry.



This year’s Forum provided a diverse group of keynote speakers and product presentations, with Morley Robertson as the featured keynote. Executives from Pfizer and Thermo Fisher Scientific presented on their digital transformations with several MasterControl Executives sharing recently released MasterControl features and what is to follow in the product roadmap.

Masters Forum offered interactions with MasterControl leadership and its customers. Attendees were able to ask questions to a panel of MasterControl executives, including CEO Jon Beckstrand; President of Japan, Chad Fox; Chief Technology Officer, Alex Kaplunov; and Senior Vice President of Product, Sue Marchant. Additionally, a customer advisory group gathered to share and brainstorm features they would like to see developed in the product to enhance user experience. Many of those features will be developed into the product in future releases.

“Our annual Masters Forum is back as a full in-person event, and we are excited we could welcome our customers for a full day of learning and networking,” said Chad Fox, president of Japan for MasterControl. “We had a diverse group of presenters covering different aspects of digital transformation.”

Leading into this year’s event, MasterControl has achieved a 25% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) year-to-date over this same period last year and is forecasting to end the fiscal year at or above that growth rate. As the life sciences industry continues to focus on digitization efforts, MasterControl is poised for continued success. Product development continues to build on its position as a leader in quality management systems (QMS) and manufacturing execution systems (MES) software.



“MasterControl is the #1 QMS for life sciences in Japan and through continued product innovation, and events like the Masters Forum in Japan, we become even more valuable for our customers,” said Fox. “We are committed to utilizing the latest, cutting-edge technologies so our customers can move faster to align Japan-based quality management with the future.”

