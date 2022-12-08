Rocket City Records, inc and its CEO Og Pressure (AKA) James Logan launch an all new Music distribution platform
Rocket City Records and Og Pressure bringing tomorrow's technology to today's musicians with all new distribution platform Rocket City DistributionHUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now, one of the most successful indie labels of the modern era is getting in on the game. Alabama-headquartered Rocket City Records, inc has launched Rocket City Distribution, a distribution platform for DIY artists. Unlike other DIY platforms such as TuneCore, United Masters, and Distrokid, however, RCD doesn’t allow everyone to upload their music through its platform. Instead, the company adopts an A&R filtration system similar to that of companies like The Orchard (which was sold to Sony Music in a deal). Either acts have to be invited into Rocket City Distribution, or they can submit their music via an online tool, after which RCD staff will ascertain if said acts are to be permitted onto the Rocket City platform. Rocket City claims its new DIY service has “unmatched delivery speed and flexibility,” and says that since their beta launched in December 2022, it has been “working with friends, gathering feedback, and fine tuning the platform.” they offer onsite marketing tools and royalty advances for artists.
RCD has already aided Rocket City Records in identifying and developing partnerships with artists like CloudNiNe9, Powed Raje, Kasper Da Sniper, Tommy Twitch, Rai Rai, Solo Jae and Og Nuskie and many more.
A statement from Rocket City Records 3x billboard top 20 charting CEO, Og Pressure (aka) James Logan who started Rocket City Records in 2012 It read: “[We] are proud to announce the start of a new chapter in the story of Rocket City Records, inc with the formal unveiling of Rocket City Distribution. For unsigned artists who are fighting to get a seat at the table, this new distribution platform gives them their own table.
“Most importantly, RCD empowers independent artists to plug into two of Rocket City's core tenets: speed and flexibility. Over the course of our journey as Rocket City, our agility and disregard for red tape have defined us. RCD is meant to empower like-minded entrepreneurs to share and operate under the ethos that makes Rocket City Records successful. Rocket City Distribution is meant for driven artists and emerging executives who want to tap into the culture.”
“The Label network has already attracted a wide array of Companies. Even in this developmental phase, Rocket City Records has aided RCD in identifying and developing partnerships with companies like The Harry Fox Agency, Sony Publishing, Gramoscope Music and more. We’ve shown with Rocket City that being independent doesn’t mean you have to do it alone.” we couldn’t think of a better and more appropriate time to unveil this new initiative. The future of music is independent, and with Rocket City Distribution empowering independents, today that future is one step closer. with tomorrow's technology for today's musicians
