Hawai‘i National Guard to assist with Mauna Loa eruption

Posted on Dec 5, 2022 in News Release

#2022-015                                                                                          December 5, 2022

Hawai‘i National Guard to assist with Mauna Loa eruption

 

 

HILO, HI- Josh B. Green and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara are activating about 20 Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) servicemembers on Monday, December 5, 2022 to assist Hawaii County with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption on Hawai‘i Island.

 

The servicemembers will be placed on State Active Duty and will work with law enforcement to support traffic control near the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

 

The HING anticipates its servicemembers to remain activated for 30 days; however, that timeframe could be shortened or extended as the situation evolves.

 

The Hawai‘i National Guard was previously activated in 2014 and 2018 for both Kilauea eruption response operations. The HING is currently comprised of more than 5,600 servicemembers, who stand ready to respond to natural and human caused disasters in our local communities.

 

