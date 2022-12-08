Top Realtor in Lagos, Dennis Isong is Helping Nigerians in Diaspora Acquire Properties in Lagos

Dennis Isong believes in providing a stress-free experience throughout the process.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Nigerians in diaspora have reservations about buying and owning a property in Nigeria. Your fears are valid! Many Nigerians in diaspora have gone through a lot of traumatizing situations in an attempt to be a property owner in Nigeria.

Mrs. Abiola was duped twice just because she wanted to buy a property in Nigeria. Firstly, it was an outsider; then, she felt she had overstepped her boundary by involving an outsider. Then, she trusted her relative to do better. Unfortunately, she was wrong to trust a relative too. Her relative duped her as well. Mrs. Abiola made a decision never to trust anyone when it comes to buying a property in Nigeria. Can we blame her?

Doctor Williams' family lost all their savings and when they involved the Nigerian judicial system, it was discovered that the shady people bribed their way to freedom, leaving Doctor Williams stranded.

Jide from Cairo even tried to invest in a company, but unfortunately he got his money stuck in the company. He wasn’t aware that the company wasn’t registered before investing with them.

These stories and many more can be discouraging, especially for someone not living in Nigeria to see things for themselves.

Despite these issues, there are still Nigerians in diaspora that have properties here in absentia, especially through a realtor in Lagos.

What did they do right? Dennis Isong, Founder of LandProperty.NG who doubles as a top realtor in Lagos, shares his thoughts in a recent interview.

Question - can you please introduce yourself?

Dennis Isong- My name is Dennis Isong. I am a realtor based in Lagos and deal with the purchase and sales of properties as well as property education and enlightenment. I don’t only sell and buy properties, I also help investors and Nigerians in diaspora develop, renovate, and resell properties. I also offer free consultation to anyone who wishes to invest but is hesitant and confused.

Question - can you shed more light on what you mean by property education and enlightenment?

Dennis Isong - Thank you! Just about a year after I launched the real estate business as a realtor in Lagos, I discovered that a whole lot of people carry on with wrong information and inaccurate perceptions of real estate, meaning many of them fall into wrong hands, make mistakes, and lose a lot of money.

So I thought and asked myself “how can I salvage this situation, how do I propose a solution to this?” Then, I came up with property education and enlightenment.

It’s impossible to enlighten people just as you meet them individually because there are too many people that need to know the right thing. The best way to go about it is by using social media which has the capacity to reach a larger audience; both people in Nigeria presently and Nigerians in diaspora.

Question - why do we keep hearing about cases of property fraud in Nigeria?

Dennis Isong - Like I explained in the previous question, lack of knowledge can be a significant factor. There was a case that happened a few years ago. A particular property had been going through court proceedings for a while without any hope that it would get settled anytime soon.

One of the family members, the uncle of the original property owner who had died, was losing patience with the court, so he decided to sell and run off to Ghana with the money.

The buyer didn’t do his due diligence before putting his money on it because he trusted the seller due to the fact that they were from the same hometown.

Before I continue, I would like to say this, when it comes to buying properties, remove every form of sentiment.

Sentiment will stop you from asking the right questions and finding out about some blurry circumstances to gain a better understanding.

Back to the man. He bought the land and this uncle didn’t even wait a minute before absconding.

It was then that the buyer discovered that the case of the land is in court and cannot be sold until it is resolved.

The uncle was later apprehended in Kebbi state after two years. Imagine, a land sold in Lagos.

Question - How do we trust you as a realtor in Lagos? People have been scammed a lot, so it's important for people to know that they are not making another wrong decision.

Dennis Isong – I have a registered real estate company which you can find on google.

I have been running the real estate business for a number of years now. My company has a track record of excellence with lots of testimonials which I will be willing to show people in Nigeria and Nigerians in diaspora.

If you want to find out about how genuine our company is, you can run your check from the Lagos secretariat.

Question – If I buy a property, can I pay by installment just to be sure that you are genuine because I know scammers like to get their money once?

Dennis Isong - Yes, you can. Moreover, most of our properties are on installment plans. So, it’s fine if you choose to do that.

Question - How do people go about the documents when not available?

Dennis Isong – This aspect gets Nigerians in diaspora very bothered. We once had a client who told us that she would get back after negotiations.

We didn’t know that she was trying to find a way to have all the papers done and get them sent to her. It took months for us to know why she went AWOL.

So, I had to enlighten her concerning part of the services I render which is taking over the aspect of documentation and getting them across to her abroad.

In a nutshell, I offer these services especially for our clients abroad. Having your complete papers and sending them to you is not a problem.

Question – Can clients involve their own lawyer?

Dennis Isong – Yes, they can so long as the person is a property lawyer.

Question – Okay. If people buy land from you and decide to leave it to appreciate just to sell later, what assurance can you give them that such land would not be resold to another before the owner decided to sell it off?

Dennis Isong – Firstly, I advise all our clients to claim ownership by marking territory. And this can be done by just building a simple, two-block fence around it.

This advice is not strictly for my clients alone but for everyone that has a landed property. Besides this, any land gotten from me as a realtor in Lagos cannot be resold to any other person. Whether you are in Nigeria or not, you will definitely meet your land at any time you feel like selling it or building on it.

Question - how can Dennis Isong help Nigerians in diaspora safeguard their properties here?

Dennis Isong - First of all, this part is what I have done for people over the years. Safeguarding your property is not a problem. I can guarantee maximum safety on any property bought from my real estate company by the name “LandProperty.NG”. My team and I don’t leave your property just because you have paid and handed it over to you. We also monitor such property.

https://landproperty.ng is a property website that has been in existence for years. I have served people both in Nigeria and Nigerians in diaspora and they have all been satisfied with doing business with me.

Apart from selling properties, I also write articles to synthetize, educate, and enlighten people so that they know where to put their money.

As a realtor in Lagos who has interacted with hundreds if not thousands of people, I have realized over the years that people make mistakes because they lack information, especially dealing with scammers whom they thought to be genuine. How do we address that?

It's impossible to enlighten people as we meet them individually, that’s where our weekly articles come in. At least this reaches more people.

If you have been thinking about owning a property while living in Nigeria or as a Nigerian in diaspora, I guess this is the time.

Regardless of one's location, the person can rest assured with Dennis Isong, Founder of LandProperty.ng and a top realtor in Lagos.

For more details, contact Dennis Isong over Whatsapp/Call : (+234)8164741041 ,(+234)8028667565 or send an email to dennis@landproperty.ng

