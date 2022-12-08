Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,216 in the last 365 days.

ROHM Delivers the Industry’s Highest Rated Power Shunt Resistors in the 0508 Size, Contributes to Greater Miniaturization

Lineup also expanded to include two updated general-purpose MCR series shunt resistors

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have developed the LTR10L series of wide terminal shunt resistors, optimized for a variety of applications in the automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors. ROHM has also strengthened their considerable lineup with two updated general-purpose MCR series shunt resistors (MCR10L and MCR18L).

In recent years, high efficiency operation has been required from the viewpoint of energy conservation – not only in battery-driven applications such as mobile devices and EVs, but in consumer and industrial equipment as well powered by electrical outlets. For high efficiency, it is important to accurately detect parameters such as current and voltage in order to operate devices optimally. This requires shunt resistors that combine high accuracy with high reliability current detection. At the same time, manufacturers of applications utilizing higher board densities are demanding even smaller shunt resistors. To meet these needs, the new LTR10L series delivers the industry's highest rated power and best-in-class temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) in a compact 0508-size (0.5 inch × 0.8 inch) / 1220-size (1.25 mm × 2.0 mm) that contributes to both high reliability and greater miniaturization.

Improving the resistive element material and applying terminal temperature derating method allows the LTR10L to deliver an industry-leading 1W rated power in the 0508-size – 88% smaller than existing products. In addition, high-accuracy ±0.5% resistance tolerance has been achieved, together with best-in-class TCR and anti-sulfuration characteristics. These features make the devices ideal for applications exposed to harsh conditions, including telecommunication base stations requiring high durability and automotive LED headlamps that demand high accuracy current sensing along with long-term reliability.

On the other hand, the MCR10L and MCR18L series of general-purpose shunt resistors utilizes an improved element structure and materials to increase rated power to 0.5W and 0.75W, respectively, over their conventional MCR series rated power (0.25W). Higher rated power enables the same performance in a smaller size, contributing to product miniaturization.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to expand its lineup of resistors (its founding products) that leads to improved miniaturization and reliability, while striving to ensure long-term stable supply.

Product Lineup
View the product specifications tables: LTR10L, MCR10L, MCR18L  

Application Examples
These new products are ideal for a wide range of circuits requiring current detection for motors, batteries, and LCDs in the automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer device sectors. 

Online Sales Information

 These three series are offered in the following resistance values (all units in mΩ). Additional resistance values will be added as needed:

  • LTR10L: 75, 160, 200, 240, 270
  • MCR10L: 47, 100, 200, 220, 270, 300, 330, 470, 510
  • MCR18L: 100, 220, 300, 390, 470

Support Page
Product pages can now be searched by series or resistance value, and samples are available for purchase. Please visit www.rohm.com/products/resistors for more information.

Attachments 


Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com

You just read:

ROHM Delivers the Industry’s Highest Rated Power Shunt Resistors in the 0508 Size, Contributes to Greater Miniaturization

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.