St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
DATE/TIME: October 14, 2022 at approximately 1243 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue D, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Nichole Cloutier
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Lawrence Moscato
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1243 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft on Avenue D in St. Johnsbury. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Nichole Cloutier damaged property to a residence.
On December 8, 2022 Cloutier was arrested on a warrant from an unrelated incident, at which time she was issued a citation to appear on the above-mentioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 16, 2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
