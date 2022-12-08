Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Petit Larceny

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: October 14, 2022 at approximately 1243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue D, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Nichole Cloutier                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

VICTIM: Lawrence Moscato

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1243 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft on Avenue D in St. Johnsbury. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Nichole Cloutier damaged property to a residence.

 

On December 8, 2022 Cloutier was arrested on a warrant from an unrelated incident, at which time she was issued a citation to appear on the above-mentioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  January 16, 2023 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

