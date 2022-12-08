St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: October 14, 2022 at approximately 1243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue D, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Nichole Cloutier

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Lawrence Moscato

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1243 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft on Avenue D in St. Johnsbury. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Nichole Cloutier damaged property to a residence.

On December 8, 2022 Cloutier was arrested on a warrant from an unrelated incident, at which time she was issued a citation to appear on the above-mentioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 16, 2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE