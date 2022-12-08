Taiwan Excellence, the Oscars of Taiwan Industries, Unveils 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award Winners

Winning companies and products epitomize breakthrough innovations, reimagined consumer and commercial applications, sustainability, and solutions for post-pandemic life

The recently concluded 31st Annual Taiwan Excellence Award put the spotlight on the best of Taiwan innovation and technology, showcasing environmentally-sustainable solutions that enable transformative consumer experiences, improve healthcare, and deliver Industry 4.0 solutions. The award winners – 10 Gold and 20 Silver – were chosen for their outstanding product innovation, quality, design, and market viability. They will become part of a series of upcoming initiatives organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in the US and internationally to identify new business partner and market opportunities.

Additionally, two 2023 Taiwan Excellence Achievement Awards were given to Merida Bicycle, one of the largest bike manufacturers in the world, and Edimax Technology, a leading manufacturer of advanced network communication products. Both companies have won more than 50 Taiwan Excellence Awards over the years, joining an exclusive list of past winners like Acer, ASUS, and Giant.

The 10 Taiwan Excellence Gold winners are:

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (ASUSTeK Computer Inc.)

With a 17.3" Foldable OLED (FOLED) touchscreen that easily folds down into a compact 12.5" size – smaller than a sheet of US letter-size paper – for easy carrying, the Zenbook is a powerful full-featured laptop that can also be used as a collaboration tool or e-reader. ALED spherical tiled display (AUO Corporation)

The 3-meter wide ALED spherical tiled display comes with a hemispherical cockpit and 6-axis dynamic driver's seat to simulate multi-sensory, immersive, and realistic scenarios. Use cases include customized trainings in driving, sailing, flying, educational experiences like space exploration and astronomy, or even VR game simulations of sports like racing. Aver MD330U series of medical-grade PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras (AVer Information Inc.)

Designed specifically for telemedicine and patient monitoring, the AVer MD330U series incorporates the world's first detachable 8MP handheld camera head. The camera's wide-angle pan-tilt degree, 30X optical zoom and 4K output resolution allow doctors to accurately capture the smallest detail at wound sites and other areas to enable precise diagnoses virtually. DualCam PW313D (AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.)

The DualCam PW313D is a 2-in-1 webcam ideal video and audio device for video conferences, online teaching, and online tutoring. Its cameras can record people and transmit objects and images simultaneously from two perspectives. Built-in microphones with AI noise reduction capture a more immersive sound field up to 9.8 ft. in all directions. Primary AM Mini LED Flexible Display (PanelSemi Corp.)

As the world's first flexible active-matrix mini-LED display, the 55-inch HD resolution Primary is highly flexible, lightweight (1kg) and thin (1mm). It flexes to form concave, convex, s-curve, cylinder, and rollable shapes, and can also be joined together to create a 110-inch display or a double-sided monitor. One 10 K-mAh power bank can power the Primary for 4 hours. E Ink Prism (E Ink Holdings Inc.)

Designers, architects, and builders now have the ability to create immersive and interactive environments with E Ink Prisms. Prisms can be programmed with colors, patterns, and shapes that change automatically or remain static in response to external stimulus. Prisms can run on battery power or renewable energy, making them environmentally friendly. Medical Volume N3D Display (Innolux Corporation)

Current CT images are constructed using 2D image layers of 3D information. This breakthrough smart display combines naked-eye 3D display with Innolux's patented Volume N3D light field display algorithms to read tomography image information directly, allowing doctors to interpret information faster and more accurately. AI-assisted Diagnostic Device for Diabetic Retinopathy (Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc.)

Medimaging's digital hand-held diagnostic scopes are used in hospitals, medical schools, and health organizations globally. This new device enables doctors to diagnose diabetic retinopathy and associated ocular fundus abnormalities quickly. N2 series of nano-positioning stage (HIWIN MIKROSYSTEM Corp.)

The N2 series helps reduce downtime loss in the production line and improve the accuracy of precision testing equipment for semiconductor manufacturers by combining a highly stable structure with nano-level control ability and embedded smart manufacturing solutions. VL-100CA Intelligent Vertical Lathe (Honor Seiki Company)

This vertical lathe was developed specifically to address the challenges of aerospace manufacturing. Its unique APC (Automatic Pallet Change) system also reduces machining time by 25-30 percent, compared to previous models.

Mr. James C. F. Huang, chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, said: "Over the past 31 years, Taiwan Excellence has identified and nurtured companies that have helped people live a better life or enhanced productivity for businesses. This year's entries were of an incredibly high standard, including several world's firsts. We are honored to celebrate the individuals and companies who have bolstered Taiwan's reputation as a destination for high-quality, innovative technology."

The 2023 Awards attracted 1,109 entries from 547 companies representing a diverse range of industries such as IT and communications, manufacturing, medical, fitness and green building materials. Many of the award entries incorporated technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), big data, and green innovations.

