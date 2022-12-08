FOXO LIFE™ to Begin Distribution Relationship with AmSuisse to Sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™

FOXO Technologies Inc.™ FOXO, a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE™, has engaged AmSuisse, an insurance brokerage general agency with products and specialty programs throughout the United States, to sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™.

This partnership will enable FOXO to expand its distribution footprint through AmSuisse's rapidly growing sales network of over 3,000 agents across 48 states. In selling life insurance complete with a FOXO Longevity Report™, AmSuisse will add to its robust product portfolio, enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions to clients.

"The addition of AmSuisse to FOXO LIFE's distribution hierarchy will allow us to sell life insurance designed to keep you alive in new and expanded markets," said Jim Grauel, Jr., Chief Distribution Officer of FOXO LIFE. "We are excited to have the AmSuisse team join FOXO LIFE and look forward to working together."

"On behalf of the entire AmSuisse team, we are excited to introduce FOXO's first-to-market, next-generation science to our independent agency partners across the United States. The fact that FOXO is putting this program into the hands of independent agents speaks volumes. The ability to empower clients with science-based information designed to help them live longer and better lives is a tremendous value proposition," said Josh Hamann, CEO AmSuisse.

About FOXO Technologies Inc. ("FOXO")

FOXO is a technology platform company focused on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. FOXO's epigenetic technology applies AI to DNA methylation to identify molecular biomarkers of human health and aging. FOXO seeks to modernize the life insurance industry by simplifying the consumer underwriting journey with saliva-based biomarkers and enhancing life insurance's consumer value proposition with the FOXO Longevity Report. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com. For more information about FOXO LIFE, visit www.foxolife.com. For investor information and updates, visit https://foxotechnologies.com/investors/.

About AmSuisse

Established in 2013 and based in Katy, Texas, AmSuisse, Inc. has quickly risen to prominence as an insurance wholesaling leader. The company provides a broad range of insurance products, including many specialty programs for hard-to-place risks. Its founding goal is to provide its insurance agents and insurance broker partners with unrivaled service and selection. As a closed insurance wholesaler, it carefully selects the firms it works with, allowing it to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions, responsive service, and industry-leading support. AmSuisse believes in forging long-term business partnerships – a belief that has helped the company and its partners thrive in a competitive marketplace.

