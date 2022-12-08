Submit Release
Arcosa, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Renews $50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Arcosa, Inc. ACA ("Arcosa" or the "Company"), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable January 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 13, 2023.

The Company also renewed its $50 million share repurchase program, effective January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024, replacing the current share repurchase program of the same amount that will expire on December 31, 2022. Shares may be repurchased in the open market or through private transactions at times and amounts determined by the Company based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. ACA, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

