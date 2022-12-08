Submit Release
Laureate Education to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Latin America Executive Conference in January 2023

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. LAUR (the "Company") today announced that its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Morgan Stanley Latin America Executive Conference (the "Conference") taking place virtually on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11, 2023.  

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or small group meeting with the Company's management, please contact a Morgan Stanley representative.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 400,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contact:

Adam Smith 
Laureate Education, Inc. 
adam.smith@laureate.net  
U.S.:  +1 (443) 255 0724 

