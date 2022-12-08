/EIN News/ --

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 11/30/2022



94,137,145







Total gross of voting rights: 94,137,145







Total net* of voting rights: 93,966,891





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment