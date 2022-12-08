In-Home Care Agency, Compassionate Helpers, Welcomes New Franchisee for Florida
The newest franchise signing marks the 17th operational location in the United States.
Shirika comes extremely qualified and is the perfect fit for all that Compassionate Helpers stands for.”DELTONA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service in-home care agency Compassionate Helpers is set to launch a new franchise location in Florida thanks to its latest deal signed on November 28th. The new franchise territory is located in Deltona, Florida and is owned by Shirika Jones. This is the 17th operational location for the company.
— Dr. Lativah Greene, Owner of Compassionate Helpers
Compassionate Helpers is owned by Dr. Lativah Greene who is excited to welcome in Jones for the latest location. “Shirika comes extremely qualified and is the perfect fit for all that Compassionate Helpers stands for,” stated Greene. “Deltona and its residents will greatly benefit from her new location.”
This latest announcement comes within months of two other signings for the brand. Kissimmee, Florida gained a Compassionate Helpers location in October and a new location was announced for Daphne, Alabama in August.
Compassionate Helpers is a unique player in the marketplace as it is one of the only full-service in-home care agency franchises that offers an extensive range of care. Care provided is for all ages. The brand specifically specializes in care for the senior population, Alzheimer’s patients, and physically challenged individuals. A full list of services can be found here.
As momentum picks up for the brand, Greene and her franchise team are seeking new franchise partners to take on their own exclusive territories. According to the Compassionate Helpers franchise website, the ownership process can take as little as 72 hours to complete.
A robust support package is included with each franchise. To learn more about owning this in-home care agency franchise, the Compassionate Helpers team invites individuals to visit www.compassionatehelpersfranchise.com or email their team directly at franchise@compassionatehelpers.com.
About Compassionate Helpers
Compassionate Helpers is a full service in-home care agency with over 10 years of experience and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for others. The Compassionate Helpers program is designed to help people stay at home and healthier longer. They offer 24-hour or hourly care, as well as same day services. Find out more about the Compassionate Helpers franchise opportunity by visiting www.compassionatehelpersfranchise.com.
Dr. Lativah Greene
Compassionate Helpers
Franchise@compassionatehelpers.com
