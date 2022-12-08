Inotiv, Inc. Announces New Site Openings and Expansions Supporting Additional Capacity and Service Offerings

/EIN News/ -- WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today the opening of the second phase of its lab facility in Rockville, MD, the scheduled opening date of January 2023 for its pathology campus and training center in Kalamazoo, MI, and the opening and occupancy of the site expansion at its facility in Boulder, CO. These openings and expansions reflect the Company’s ongoing initiatives to broaden its portfolio of pre-clinical and clinical service offerings.

On December 7, the Company hosted a ribbon cutting for the opening of its lab facility in Rockville, MD, dedicated to the support of bioanalysis and biomarker assays for biotherapeutics. The center of excellence will support the entire spectrum of biotherapeutic drug development, from early-stage discovery to clinical trials. In addition to the bioanalytical and biomarker services, the site will offer customized solutions for novel modalities including cell and gene therapy products, further broadening Inotiv’s preclinical service offerings. As previously announced, Synexa Life Sciences will continue its collaboration with Inotiv’s biotherapeutics team by providing their clinical bioanalytical and biomarker services. This Synexa Life Sciences offering will be co-located with Inotiv’s Rockville facility.

Inotiv has also scheduled January 2023 for the opening of a pathology campus and training center in Kalamazoo, MI, focused on providing nonclinical and investigative pathology services in toxicology and medical device studies required to support first-in-human therapeutics.

“The addition of this pathology campus allows the pharmaceutical industry greater access to pathology expertise in a wide range of therapeutic areas, while also helping to develop the next generation of industry pathologists,” said Adam Aulbach, DVM, DACVP, Vice President of Pathology at Inotiv. “With this expansion, we are committing ourselves to creating solutions for current and future pathology needs in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and agrochemical development spaces.”

Inotiv’s pathology team has recently grown to over 30 board certified veterinary anatomic and clinical pathologists supported by extensive histopathology and related support staff, making its pathology services one of the largest and most broadly capable pathology CROs in the industry.

Finally, the Company has completed the expansion of its Boulder, CO, facility, resulting in approximately 30% additional capacity to support its discovery pharmacology and histopathology offerings.

Robert Leasure, Jr., Inotiv’s President and Chief Executive Officer, concluded, “Inotiv remains steadfast in our commitment to develop, enhance, and expand our facilities and offerings to help support our clients in developing safe and effective medicines. Our Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) business segment has continued to grow organically in excess of historical growth rates of 30% through Q3 FY 2022. These expansions will help us address current bottlenecks, reduce outsourcing and further expand our capacity and services offerings for our in vitro DSA lab capacity in 2023.”

