HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Designates Development and Production Planning Locations in New Orleans, LA for Multiple Film and TV Formats

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) announced that development and production planning are underway for future projects to be filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana, and additional strategic alliances are being established to begin development of multiple projects for both feature film and TV series formats.

This is a major production expansion for BMEP that opens the door to new creative and business opportunities uniquely suited for select BMEP projects and provides the company with expanded access not only to the region’s historic locations and talent pools, but also its local tax credits and business infrastructure.

Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of BMEP, stated, “We are establishing a creative footprint in New Orleans, supported by a seasoned and energized creative development team, to develop and produce high-quality content for feature films and TV series, both within the culturally rich city of New Orleans itself and its unique surroundings. We have collaborated with our New Orleans creative and executive producing team for almost a decade, and deciding to push forward with projects that formalize these alliances was a natural next step in BMEP’s evolution. We all share a collective excitement as we begin development of projects that will utilize New Orleans’ iconic and beautiful surroundings as well as its creative local and business talent.”

BMEP’s initial plan is to develop for production an array of content, with the immediate focus being the paranormal thriller, “When Evil Finds You”, originally created by L.C. Cragg and Executive Produced by L.C. Cragg, Torin Lee and Marvin Williams; screenplay by L.C. Cragg and Marvin Williams. The near-term agenda also includes the development of several new episodes for a separate paranormal series, title not yet released, that is currently in production by BMEP Los Angeles. Additional distribution and licensing opportunities within the region are also in negotiations for projects that are outside of the BMEP IP wheelhouse, but will utilize the foundation already established by BMEP.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. Big M Entertainment was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO

info@hqgeinc.com

(949) 587-5155

Source: HQ Global Education, Inc.