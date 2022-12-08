The Ritedose Corporation expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Ritedose Corporation, a locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer, today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company’s $81 million investment will create 94 new jobs.

Founded in 1995, The Ritedose Corporation operates a state-of-the-art “blow-fill-seal” (BFS) facility, where liquid-pharmaceuticals are formulated, filled and packaged for distribution. For over 25 years, The Ritedose Corporation has been an industry leader in the aseptic production of sterile, single-dose medication, serving the contract development manufacturing, generics and 503B outsourcing markets. The company’s customers range from small startups and retail pharmacies to large pharmaceutical companies, wholesalers and hospital systems.

Located at Carolina Research Park in Columbia, The Ritedose Corporation’s first phase of expansion includes adding square footage to its existing facility. The expansion will also involve internal renovations to the existing structures of the facility. When complete, the expansion will allow the company to manufacture an additional 400 million doses of pharmaceuticals.

Phase one of the expansion and the addition of approximately 50 of the 94 total jobs will be completed in early 2024. Individuals interested in joining The Ritedose Corporation should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“This initial phase of the expansion project will allow The Ritedose Corporation to continue to deliver over 1 billion doses of respiratory maintenance drugs to the U.S. population, while providing the runway for multiple drugs in various stages of development to be commercialized in the coming years.” -The Ritedose Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Jody Chastain

“South Carolina’s life sciences industry continues to flourish with the expansion of The Ritedose Corporation. By strengthening our life sciences industry, like we are today, we bring good-paying jobs to our people and ensure that vital medical supplies are being made right here in South Carolina. Congratulations to The Ritedose Corporation, and we look forward to your continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, South Carolina celebrates The Ritedose Corporation, a homegrown pharmaceutical leader whose expansion signals the strength of our state’s growing life sciences industry. This investment also expands STEM career pathways for all South Carolinians, nurturing the highly skilled workforce within our state. We’re proud of the continued success of yet another South Carolina-based company.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The Ritedose Corporation’s expansion is a major win for Richland County. Council sees The Ritedose Corporation's continued investment in its facility here as an investment in our community, and we are excited about this project bringing many well-paying jobs to Richland County.” -Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker

