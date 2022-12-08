An Informative Tribute To The Heroes In The Aviation Industry
Interesting background information and narratives about well-known figures involved in the great history of flying machines.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Norman Currey has provided a history of airplanes and their development from the very beginning of their existence that is entertaining and easy to read. Airplane Stories and Histories tells a story about the evolution of aviation engineering, modifications made to airplanes, and much more.
Currey has put together a heartfelt tribute to the courageous and unsung aviators in his life. His writing is steeped in heart and enthusiasm, making it appealing to readers of all ages, regardless of whether they have a background in aviation.
The first time people heard and have known about airplanes, everyone was captivated by the thought of an object flying up above. To some, it still amazes them as if it was just yesterday they heard the news about it. But most people now wouldn’t deem it something extraordinary. Once there was a time humanity dreamt of flying or traveling by air, now it has come to a time when airplane passengers complain about delayed flights and bad customer service. However, this book by an aviation expert himself brings a brighter outlook to the world of aviation and makes any reader appreciate it even more.
Norman Currey loves the industry so much that even after working in aviation for the most part of his life, he still finds himself in awe of the delicate details of an aircraft that are far more amusing than it is as a whole.
For more interesting facts and advances about the fascinating flying machines, grab a copy now of Airplane Stories and Histories by Norman Currey. Don’t miss out, it’s available on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other