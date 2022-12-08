Sherri Murphy, Owner of Elite Connections International, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2022

Sherri Murphy (left) and her daughter Tammi (right)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherri Murphy, Owner of Elite Connections International, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose.

Elite Connections International was founded in Los Angeles in 1994 and has expanded ever since. Elite Connections International is a private and exclusive professional dating agency that goes above and beyond to find the perfect person for its customers. Their vast experience and devoted team provide an array of high-quality dating services to clients. Their matchmakers' intuition, attention to clients, and passion for excellence have brought successful couples together for over 25 years. Now, Elite Connections International has successfully grown to other locations throughout Southern California, New York, Las Vegas, and Florida and matchmakers in Paris and other major cities around the world.

Sherri Murphy, president and founder of Elite Connections International, has grown her tremendous business over two decades. With glowing customer reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, it's evident that Sherri has a lot to be proud of. Sherri stated, "I am proud to have hired an amazing staff of matchmakers and scouts that work in all office locations. I am truly inspired personally and professionally by the motto, "Finding love is the most important thing in your life."

Under Sherri's leadership, Elite Connections has redefined the personalized approach to matchmaking. Matchmakers consider everything from personal goals, background, and religion to all the subtle nuances that make an individual unique. Each of their professional matchmakers knows all of their clients personally and keeps them in mind with each new single they meet. It's this personalized approach to professional matchmaking that not only sets them apart from other agencies but allows them to make thoughtful successful introductions.

