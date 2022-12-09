Free Preschool Website Celebrates over 100 Million Pages Downloaded
Abby the Pup’s free resources help teachers and parents educate millions of young children throughout the worldNEW YORK, NY, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abby the Pup (www.abbythepup.com) has reached over 100 million preschool work-sheets downloaded. Teachers and parents have enthusiastically downloaded and distributed this content to educate millions of young children throughout the world.
The website is popular because:
- All content is free.
- The website is extremely easy to navigate and use.
- It is a safe and commercial free environment, with no logins and no advertisements.
- The content is interesting, fun, and colorful to encourage learning.
- Abby the Pup’s mission is for social good, with no commercial interests.
There are over 3,000 pages of free preschool worksheets. The content is organized into six categories of PDF documents which may be easily downloaded, printed, and shared – Literature, Math, General Knowledge, Classroom, Activity Books and E-Books.
A few quotes from hundreds of thankful comments from teachers and parents:
- "Thank you for your wonderful materials. I'm excited to use them at my school."
- "Thank you for your kindness."
- "Such wonderful worksheets. I'm in love with it."
- "Thank you. We are an NGO that provides preschool education to low income families."
- "I love, love, love this. Virtual hugs."
- "Thank you for sharing these activities online for free!"
- "I was amazed with these materials, as a mother and a preschool teacher. Thank you!"
- "My kids are having so much fun learning from this."
- "You are leading a generation to a better future."
- "I have found happiness on Abby the Pup."
Abby the Pup believes that quality preschool educational materials should be freely available and shared. Education helps lift children out of poverty, addresses social in-equalities and provides a path to a better life. Please link and share.
Larry Ng
lovetolearn@abbythepup.com
Abby the Pup