Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics Secures $2.5M in Additional Funding From Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva

World’s Foremost Brain Mapping Research Non-Profit Announces Award of Generous Donation From Community-Focused Tech Company

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) announces its award from Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva , which seeks to donate funds to 100 eligible charities. For over 20 years, the non-profit organization has brought physicians, scientists, policymakers, funding agencies, and industry leaders together to advance applications in brain and spinal cord mapping and surgical and non-surgical image-guided therapies. Now, SBMT’s Chairman and CEO Dr. Babak Kateb aims to garner further financial assistance for an ongoing mission of advancing life-saving brain mapping research and applications.



“We’re always looking for opportunities that will help to advance our field,” shares Dr. Kateb . “We are so grateful to Project Seva and Vezbi for giving us additional financial support just before one of our biggest events of the year: the Gathering for Cure Awards Gala .”

SBMT and WBMF work hand-in-hand to break boundaries in science, technology, medicine, art, and healthcare policy by promoting innovative legislations and game-changing neurotech innovation and research that support rapid, safe, and cost-effective translation of new technologies into diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Every year, gala sponsors, partners (NIH, NASA, etc.), and donors gather during the convention for an evening of celebration to honor pioneering achievements. The event also builds crucial financial support for neurotech innovation and research that directly improves health outcomes for hundreds of millions of patients including veterans with neuro-psychiatric disorders such as: Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), ALS, brain cancer, chronic pain, depression, epilepsy neurotrauma (brain and spine), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), PTSD, Parkinson’s Disease (PD), suicide, and stroke (to name a few).

Vezbi Super App founder Henry Jan initiated Project Seva as a way to channel funds toward 100 deserving non-profits nationwide. As the nation’s foremost algorithm-free Super App, Vezbi maintains an ongoing mission of supporting non-profits in making a lasting community impact through the power of public industry. Project Seva is one way that the company - which eschews user anonymity and resists the marketplace norm of data selling - seeks to remain focused on the greater good.

Learn more about SBMT and WBMF at Worldbrainmapping.org . Ticket registration is now open for the upcoming star-studded Gathering for the Cure Awards Gala, taking place on Friday, February 17th, 2023 at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

About the Brain Mapping Foundation: Brain Mapping Foundation (BMF) is a 501c3 charity focused on translating state-of-the-art technologies from the Space and defense industries into neuroscience to bring the most advanced medicine to wounded warriors and civilians. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Babak Kateb, the organization facilitates multidisciplinary neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, neuroscience, spine, mental health, neuroengineering and spinal cord research, along with expediting the integration and translation of cutting-edge technologies into the field of neuroscience. Learn more information on past award recipients, please visit: https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Awards-Gala/

About Vezbi:

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android. Learn more at vezbi.com .

Media Contact

P2R Inc

Jessi Kopach-Paulson

jessi@p2rinc.com